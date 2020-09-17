GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Shares Gap Down to $0.31

GLG Life Tech Corp (TSE:GLG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.28. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $10.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GLG Life Tech Corp will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GLG Life Tech Corporation manufactures and sells refined forms of stevia and monk fruit extracts under the ClearTaste brand name in China and North America. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein powder; and sources and sells natural and functional food ingredients, such as pea protein, rice bran, rice protein, erythritol, inositol, inulin, and lycopene for food and beverage companies, as well as for cosmetic industry under the Naturals+ name.

