Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Barclays started coverage on Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Givaudan alerts:

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.17. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.