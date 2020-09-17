Genus (LON:GNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,029.81

Genus plc (LON:GNS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,029.81 ($52.66) and last traded at GBX 3,976 ($51.95), with a volume of 109745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,956 ($51.69).

GNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Genus from GBX 3,450 ($45.08) to GBX 4,120 ($53.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,468.40 ($45.32).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,504.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,386.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 64.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.70 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $9.40. Genus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,941 ($51.50) per share, for a total transaction of £39,410 ($51,496.15).

Genus Company Profile (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

