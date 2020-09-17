GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 588,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in GATX were worth $35,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in GATX by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,063,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,076,000 after buying an additional 96,990 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 24.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,622,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,484,000 after purchasing an additional 323,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GATX by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GATX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $64.70 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. GATX had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GATX. ValuEngine lowered shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

