GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLOP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of GLOP opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.30. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $84.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.57 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.08%. Analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 1,018.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 243,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

