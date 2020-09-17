G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $59.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.29.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $15.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95. The stock has a market cap of $605.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.97.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83). On average, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.