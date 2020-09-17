FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.97%.

HT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

HT stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $247.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 312.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 228.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,967.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,125.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $414,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

