FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Atico Mining Corp Issued By M Partners (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY) – Stock analysts at M Partners boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Atico Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 15th. M Partners analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. M Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.17 million during the quarter.

ATY opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. Atico Mining has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 million and a PE ratio of 18.71.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

