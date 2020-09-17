FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

OTCMKTS FVCB opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

