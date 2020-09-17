FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 7.1%

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.42. 11,165,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 16,979,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $598.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.15.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 56.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 14.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 54,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 48.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

