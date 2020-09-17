FTX Token One Day Volume Reaches $6.58 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $358.29 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00034961 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044829 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.12 or 0.04392389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002316 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00056370 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.