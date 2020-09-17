Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Trading Up 8.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)’s share price was up 8.1% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 1,468,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,839,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Specifically, EVP Neal Lux bought 91,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,222.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 130,748 shares of company stock valued at $65,174. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.40 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $63.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 4.31.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 80.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $113.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 128.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 101.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 134,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 71.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

