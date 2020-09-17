FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FOJCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FORTUM OYJ/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $4.04 on Monday. FORTUM OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

