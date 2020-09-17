Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Trading Down 9.6%

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)’s stock price fell 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.72. 810,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 409,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Several research firms have commented on FRTA. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Forterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $953.07 million, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $426.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forterra Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Forterra by 113.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 66.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

