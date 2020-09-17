Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $820.00

Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 820 ($10.71) and last traded at GBX 815 ($10.65), with a volume of 36504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.71).

Separately, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Focusrite in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $481.75 million and a PE ratio of 65.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 734.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 621.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

