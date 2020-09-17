Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading 20% Higher

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) shares were up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 858,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average daily volume of 197,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.