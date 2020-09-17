FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of FleetCor Technologies worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 277.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $234.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.20. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Cfra raised shares of FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.71.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

