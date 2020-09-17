FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 2.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstCash by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 16.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 14.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

NYSE FCFS opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06. FirstCash Inc has a one year low of $55.44 and a one year high of $98.93.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

