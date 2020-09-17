FirstBlood (1ST) Price Reaches $0.14

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, FirstBlood has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. FirstBlood has a market cap of $12.05 million and $6,609.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044829 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.12 or 0.04392389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002316 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00056370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00034961 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.