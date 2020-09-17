First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $108.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $125.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day moving average is $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in First Republic Bank by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,139,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,732,000 after buying an additional 117,546 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

