First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 308,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.72% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $35,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,586,000 after purchasing an additional 118,822 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,906,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,284,000 after purchasing an additional 116,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,266,000 after purchasing an additional 137,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 226,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

NYSE FR opened at $41.95 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.