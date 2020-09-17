First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Shares Gap Down to $14.54

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.54, but opened at $13.82. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 31.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 11.3% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

