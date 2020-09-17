First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 512.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 36.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 107.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 31.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $354.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.29. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.08 and a fifty-two week high of $542.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.53 and a 200 day moving average of $378.65.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $14.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $502.80 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

