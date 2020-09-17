Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Hits New 12-Month High at $329.50

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 329.50 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 327.50 ($4.28), with a volume of 969260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322 ($4.21).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 313.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.10.

About Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

