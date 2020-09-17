Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,989 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 639% compared to the typical daily volume of 269 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

FCAU opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s quarterly revenue was down 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

