FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FDX. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.23.

FedEx stock opened at $250.30 on Tuesday. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $256.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.32. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,834 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,607,000 after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after acquiring an additional 393,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

