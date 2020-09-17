FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.23.
Shares of FedEx stock opened at $250.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.32. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $256.18. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.
In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $48,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in FedEx by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
