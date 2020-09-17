FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.23.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $250.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.32. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $256.18. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $48,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in FedEx by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

