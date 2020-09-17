FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.23.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $250.30 on Tuesday. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $256.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in FedEx by 114.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.