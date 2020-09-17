FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.23.
NYSE FDX opened at $250.30 on Tuesday. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $256.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.
In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in FedEx by 114.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.