Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 92,308 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $7,577,563.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,264,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $7,473,255.68.

On Monday, August 31st, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total value of $8,407,412.64.

On Monday, August 24th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $7,812,026.04.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Artur Bergman sold 67,733 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $5,359,034.96.

On Monday, August 17th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $7,182,485.48.

On Friday, August 7th, Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $43,471,409.28.

On Monday, August 10th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $7,300,639.72.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $82.52 on Thursday. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -150.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Bank of America downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,425,000 after buying an additional 625,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastly by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after buying an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,541,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after buying an additional 1,051,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

