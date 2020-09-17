ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Price Up 8.6%

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s stock price rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.16 and last traded at $67.04. Approximately 347,447 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 202,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $90,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.69 per share, with a total value of $95,535.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,790,000 after purchasing an additional 418,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ExlService by 42.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 575,727 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ExlService by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,113,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,576,000 after purchasing an additional 46,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ExlService by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,087,000 after purchasing an additional 55,378 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ExlService by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 764,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 67,620 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

