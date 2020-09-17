Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Trading Up 6.9%

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 2,933,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,822,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $712.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $38.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 3,484.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after buying an additional 458,108 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Everi by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 188,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 140,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Everi by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 338,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Everi by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 138,431 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

