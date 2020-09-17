Eutelsat Communications SA (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eutelsat Communications SA (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

EUTLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

EUTLF opened at $10.85 on Monday. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.