Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eutelsat Communications S.A. a satellite operator. Its satellites broadcasts television channels to cable and satellite homes. The Company’s satellites also serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks, and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets. Eutelsat’s broadband subsidiary, Skylogic, markets and operates access to high speed Internet services through teleports that serve enterprises, local communities, government agencies and aid organizations. Eutelsat Communications S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EUTLF opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

