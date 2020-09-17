Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given a €80.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €94.29 ($110.92).

ENX stock opened at €98.90 ($116.35) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €99.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.58. Euronext has a 12-month low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 12-month high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

