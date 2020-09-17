Etherparty Market Capitalization Reaches $499,843.91 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 73.9% lower against the dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $499,843.91 and approximately $95.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00044986 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.66 or 0.04385203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00034934 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

