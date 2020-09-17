Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

EQH stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.78 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. Equitable has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Equitable by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,726,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,298,000 after buying an additional 788,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,353 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,675,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,674,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,822,000 after purchasing an additional 735,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,064 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

