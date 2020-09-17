EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Hits New 12-Month High at $215.00

EPE Special Opportunities Plc (LON:ESO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 5662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.50 ($2.58).

The firm has a market cap of $69.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 34.82 and a current ratio of 34.82.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile (LON:ESO)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

