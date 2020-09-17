Envista Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 753 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 904% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Get Envista alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Envista by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NASDAQ:NVST opened at $25.54 on Thursday. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.33 million.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.