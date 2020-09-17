Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) were up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,777,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,418,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 465,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Enservco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

