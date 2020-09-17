ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from ELEKTA AB/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

ELEKTA AB/ADR Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

