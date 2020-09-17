Electra Market Cap Hits $5.85 Million (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Electra has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra has a total market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $11,659.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,572,553,608 coins and its circulating supply is 28,705,397,055 coins. Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

