Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.79

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.79 and last traded at C$6.70, with a volume of 124778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Echelon Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $5.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th.

In other Echelon Financial news, Director Andrew Dennis Martin Pastor sold 9,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.60, for a total value of C$61,406.40. Also, Director Serge Lavoie sold 53,443 shares of Echelon Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.14, for a total value of C$328,353.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns -28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($172,228.61). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,747 shares of company stock valued at $573,960.

Echelon Financial Company Profile (TSE:EFH)

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

