Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eastside Distilling, Inc. is involved in producing handcrafted spirits primarily in the United States. The Company’s product includes Burnside Bourbon, Below Deck Rum, Portland Potato Vodka and a distinctive line of infused whiskeys as well as small batch and seasonal products. It also offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its distillery and showroom. Eastside Distilling, Inc. is based in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

EAST stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Eastside Distilling has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 237.14% and a negative net margin of 99.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 6.85% of Eastside Distilling worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.