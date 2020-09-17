East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

East Africa Metals Inc (CVE:EAM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. East Africa Metals shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 3,167 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

East Africa Metals Company Profile (CVE:EAM)

East Africa Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

