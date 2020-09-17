Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.17. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 95,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50.

About Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It owns approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.