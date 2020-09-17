Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several research firms have commented on EGRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $38.90 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $529.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 93,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.