Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.77) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) by GBX (1.07) (($0.01)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:EYE opened at GBX 259 ($3.38) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 237.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 278 ($3.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 million and a PE ratio of -44.66.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc engages in the validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for grocery, retail, and hospitality industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR, a multi-patented software platform consisting of Reward, which supports and enables the digitization of loyalty schemes; Promote, a platform to create, build, and manage multi-channel digital promotions; Prepaid Cards; messaging coupons; and gift card programs.

