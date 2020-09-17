DZ Bank Upgrades Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Buy

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $570.00 price target on the software company’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.87.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $476.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $471.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.53. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,983 shares of company stock worth $39,560,726. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,775,156,000 after buying an additional 263,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after buying an additional 452,565 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,501,000 after buying an additional 212,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,034,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

