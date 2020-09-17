Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.45 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.31. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.