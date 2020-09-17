DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.05

DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

